Hello everyone,
Ive recently over the winter rebuilt my 440 as a 550 with a block, pistons, new crank seals, and new shaved head. I finally decided to put it in my machine and got it running that night fairly nicely. It was late and didnt want to be too loud so I called it a night. The next day after work I was going to adjust the carbs but I could not get it running again. It will run off premix in the cylinders and verified spark and compression. Ive bypassed all the selectors and fuel filter by feed from the tank to the carb. If I pressure the return I do get good flow from the pump. Ive removed the pulse line from the carb and verified it wasnt plugged. The only think Im unsure about is how much the pulse is supposed to pulse. It does seem to be pulsing but unsure how stong it should be. I rebuilt the carb the summer before but maybe something is sticking now.
Any insight would be appreciated.