|
|
-
Js440 to 550 fueling issues
Hello everyone,
Ive recently over the winter rebuilt my 440 as a 550 with a block, pistons, new crank seals, and new shaved head. I finally decided to put it in my machine and got it running that night fairly nicely. It was late and didnt want to be too loud so I called it a night. The next day after work I was going to adjust the carbs but I could not get it running again. It will run off premix in the cylinders and verified spark and compression. Ive bypassed all the selectors and fuel filter by feed from the tank to the carb. If I pressure the return I do get good flow from the pump. Ive removed the pulse line from the carb and verified it wasnt plugged. The only think Im unsure about is how much the pulse is supposed to pulse. It does seem to be pulsing but unsure how stong it should be. I rebuilt the carb the summer before but maybe something is sticking now.
Any insight would be appreciated.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules