Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: HELP!!! Ultra 130 di 2001 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 446 HELP!!! Ultra 130 di 2001 Hi guys Ive been a two stroke rider Im really familiar with the 650 750 and 800 platform. So when Im talking about 4 strokes I️ dont know much about them. Im looking into a Kawasaki ultra 130 di and I️t says I️t only has 6 hours on I️t since 2001 Im curious if yall could help me figure out what I️ should look for in the four stroke fuel injected platform aswell as what might go wrong from I️t basically just sitting from 2001. Thank in advance #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 53 Posts 7,777 Re: HELP!!! Ultra 130 di 2001 Well if you go with the Ultra 130 DI then you'll still be a two stroke rider because the engine is a two stroke! Instead of a carburetor it uses direct injection. The advantage with DI is the fuel is injected into the cylinders when the piston is up above all intake and exhaust ports. This leads to very little raw fuel escaping out the exhaust port, more power, and better emissions. Drawback is that it's a lot more complex with sensors, pump, injectors, etc. and a bear to troubleshoot. DI never lasted long in the PWC models in favor of 4 strokes -- and probably for good reasons.



My mistake I️ assumed I️t was a 4 stroke shoes how little I️ know about these sit downs is the motor comparable to a 1100 #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 446 Re: HELP!!! Ultra 130 di 2001 What would you guys say the difference between the 97 1100 sts is between the 2001 ultra 130 di other than one being a three seater and one being a two

