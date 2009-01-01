Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 717 Seadoo runs Great for 20 mins then loses power. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location UK Age 55 Posts 90 1998 717 Seadoo runs Great for 20 mins then loses power. I have a approx. 1998 Seadoo 717 with a well sorted engine which is totally standard and runs great except for after 20 mins it seems to die down and then on restart, goes great again.

Would a faulty temp sensor have this effect? It certainly does not feel hot but just wondered if it would put it into a limp mode. the ski is not fuel injected and is the single carb version.

has always been totally reliable until now. It has about 25 hours max on the engine which runs sweet otherwise.

I think that the only part that has never been changed is the coil and temp sensor.

thanks for any help. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,317 Re: 1998 717 Seadoo runs Great for 20 mins then loses power. Seadoo 2 strokes dont have a limp mode.



When was the last time the carb was rebuilt & have the grey fuel lines been changed out ??

