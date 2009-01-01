Hey guys,
I havent been active on the forums for a while... I built up an HX a cpl yrs back but I havent had much chance to ride it. Where we used to live wasn't really close to any good riding spots that work well for an HX. I used to go to Moon Lake in Pasco, but its so small... kind of boring. And my parents have a great lake house I can use, but its a cpl hrs drive, so I dont get there as often as I like.
Anyway, we just moved to Odessa, and between Odessa, Lutz, Land O Lakes, and Carrollwood there are dozens of awesome ski lakes and zero access if you dont live on one of them! So I thought I would put the word out and see if anyone on the boards lives nearby and would like to go riding some time.
Let me know...
Michael and Michelle