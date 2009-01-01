 Odessa, FL area riders??
  1. Today, 04:39 PM #1
    mnm4ever
    mnm4ever is offline
    PWCToday Newbie mnm4ever's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    Tampa Bay Area
    Age
    49
    Posts
    41

    Odessa, FL area riders??

    Hey guys,
    I havent been active on the forums for a while... I built up an HX a cpl yrs back but I havent had much chance to ride it. Where we used to live wasn't really close to any good riding spots that work well for an HX. I used to go to Moon Lake in Pasco, but its so small... kind of boring. And my parents have a great lake house I can use, but its a cpl hrs drive, so I dont get there as often as I like.

    Anyway, we just moved to Odessa, and between Odessa, Lutz, Land O Lakes, and Carrollwood there are dozens of awesome ski lakes and zero access if you dont live on one of them! So I thought I would put the word out and see if anyone on the boards lives nearby and would like to go riding some time.

    Let me know...

    Michael and Michelle
    1995 Seadoo HX - newly resto-modded to look like a 1997
  2. Today, 05:57 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,316

    Re: Odessa, FL area riders??

    I live up by Spring Hill & go to Moon Lake as its the only fresh water lake with access around here. On Sundays they set up buoys at Lake Seminole & is a blast to ride.

    I have a 3D with a carbed 951 but use to race HXs & still build a few for racers. I know a couple guys that live on lakes in Odessa but havent been there to ride...yet.
