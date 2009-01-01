Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Odessa, FL area riders?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Tampa Bay Area Age 49 Posts 41 Odessa, FL area riders?? Hey guys,

I havent been active on the forums for a while... I built up an HX a cpl yrs back but I havent had much chance to ride it. Where we used to live wasn't really close to any good riding spots that work well for an HX. I used to go to Moon Lake in Pasco, but its so small... kind of boring. And my parents have a great lake house I can use, but its a cpl hrs drive, so I dont get there as often as I like.



Anyway, we just moved to Odessa, and between Odessa, Lutz, Land O Lakes, and Carrollwood there are dozens of awesome ski lakes and zero access if you dont live on one of them! So I thought I would put the word out and see if anyone on the boards lives nearby and would like to go riding some time.



Let me know...



Michael and Michelle 1995 Seadoo HX - newly resto-modded to look like a 1997 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,316 Re: Odessa, FL area riders?? I live up by Spring Hill & go to Moon Lake as its the only fresh water lake with access around here. On Sundays they set up buoys at Lake Seminole & is a blast to ride.



I have a 3D with a carbed 951 but use to race HXs & still build a few for racers. I know a couple guys that live on lakes in Odessa but havent been there to ride...yet.

