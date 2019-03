Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Got a beach house and wanted to get a couple off used skis #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Westminster md Age 48 Posts 1 Got a beach house and wanted to get a couple off used skis What would you recommend my budget is 10 k not a hard number

I am a very active 48 I club race cars raced mx for 25 years

Also saw some off the rubber docks that the skis sit on

can you leave the skis on them all week my house is on a bay

