I was saving this for a personal project but have changed directions.
Ported 760 Topend with Sleeve Mod.
Asking $500
Or complete motor option ported 760 cylinder on 61x cases with oem crank.
$800
I have a mint set of 61x cases and a minty oem crank with pins welded.
I can assemble the engine with new oem seals and paint cases black to match the cylinder.
Cylinder is a very low hour topend.
Bore has been checked and is perfect.
Cylinder has been surfaced, blasted, painted and freshly honed.
Comes with barely used 84mm Oem pistons and rings.
I also have a single 44mm carb with k&n stlye filter if interested.
