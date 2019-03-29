Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ported 760 Topend or Complete Motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2006 Location St. Cloud FL. Age 46 Posts 22 Ported 760 Topend or Complete Motor I was saving this for a personal project but have changed directions.



Ported 760 Topend with Sleeve Mod.

Asking $500



Or complete motor option ported 760 cylinder on 61x cases with oem crank.

$800



I have a mint set of 61x cases and a minty oem crank with pins welded.

I can assemble the engine with new oem seals and paint cases black to match the cylinder.



Cylinder is a very low hour topend.

Bore has been checked and is perfect.

Cylinder has been surfaced, blasted, painted and freshly honed.

Comes with barely used 84mm Oem pistons and rings.



I also have a single 44mm carb with k&n stlye filter if interested.



