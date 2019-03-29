Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hot Tach Racepak II #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location Tampa, Florida Posts 613 Hot Tach Racepak II For Sale: Hot Tach Racepak II with two probes and the wire harness. The computer works great along with the probes; however, the small bolts that are used to mount the tach broke many years ago. I fixed the tach using marine plastic two part epoxy. Instead of using the mounting bolts I opted to use marine commercial grade velcro because those bolts tend to break with all the movement. Now, the rear cup and wiring harness bracket are mounted with removable velcro. It is very tight so you should not have any problems mounting this unit to your dash. I have never had any issues with it. Given it is not cosmetically perfect, it is priced accordingly. It comes with every in the picture. If you dont like the velcro setup you can mount it using the bolts I have provided. I have seen almost new units sell for $450.00 and great used ones for $350. I am selling this unit for $250.00. Free shipping. Please email me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com. I am not checking this website very often. Attached Images IMG_20190329_140433.jpg (7.74 MB, 11 views)

Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.

Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.

