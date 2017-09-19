1990 550sx to 750 conversion - can stock 750 exhaust be used?
Hello I have found many threads giving me the options of 650 aftermarket exhausts I can use. Specifically I already have the stock 750 exhaust system can this be used? fit in the hull?
Original build thread here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=486710
Thank you!
if you need a 650 pipe, i have a modified westcoast pipe that i ran in my 550/750 conversion and it ran great. its been extended 3inches for better bottom end and the overall diameter of the center ribbed section enlarged for more power. also cut an angle into the outlet so it lines up nicely to the water box. no longer need it so ill make you a solid deal on it if youre interested
