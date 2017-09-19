 1990 550sx to 750 conversion - can stock 750 exhaust be used?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:20 PM #1
    wworrell
    wworrell is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    2

    1990 550sx to 750 conversion - can stock 750 exhaust be used?

    Hello I have found many threads giving me the options of 650 aftermarket exhausts I can use. Specifically I already have the stock 750 exhaust system can this be used? fit in the hull?
    Original build thread here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=486710
    Thank you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:13 PM #2
    PiranahIndustries
    PiranahIndustries is online now
    PWCToday Regular PiranahIndustries's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    69

    Re: 1990 550sx to 750 conversion - can stock 750 exhaust be used?

    Most 650 AM pipes fit with little to no modification. For a 750 stock pipe to work, you would have to make quite a few changes to get it to fit. Some more discussion on this: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=456564

    Good luck with the build!
    1987 JS550/750 Conversion Big Red
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:34 PM #3
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,230

    Re: 1990 550sx to 750 conversion - can stock 750 exhaust be used?

    if you need a 650 pipe, i have a modified westcoast pipe that i ran in my 550/750 conversion and it ran great. its been extended 3inches for better bottom end and the overall diameter of the center ribbed section enlarged for more power. also cut an angle into the outlet so it lines up nicely to the water box. no longer need it so ill make you a solid deal on it if youre interested
    Attached Images Attached Images
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 