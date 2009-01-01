|
|
-
96 stock 750sxi 10/18 impeller with a 80mm
Just picked up a stock 96 sxi. Looking to make it a fun all around ski. With a good bottom feel but able to do 50mph on the big end. Thinking of trying a 10/18 skat with a 80mm nozzle. Anybody else experience this? It's a stock ski with aftermarket flame arrestors, stock ride plate thats been cut way down and r&d scoop intake grate. Right now it has a stock nozzle with a skat 9/17. looking into gettinh it bored to 80mm. Also curious about the top end of a 9/15 solas and 80mm nozzle on stock ski.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- oldx2
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules