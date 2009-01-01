|
|
-
94 XP in MAss
I recently picked up a trailer and two skis. I am selling the 1994 seadoo XP that came with it.
It does need some work.
The starter was shot. I recently replaced it so that I could see if the engine had compression. It checked out at about 150,160. It looks like someone started to pull the ebox to troubleshoot.
The previous owner started to replace the pump ring and stopped but the ring is included. It will also need a battery
Overall it is faded and a little dirty but the seat is in good shape and appears to be complete.
No title. Not needed in MA
Will consider selling engine separately
$400 or bo. Will do $300 if purchased before I do any additional work on it.
