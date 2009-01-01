Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 XP in MAss #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 140 94 XP in MAss I recently picked up a trailer and two skis. I am selling the 1994 seadoo XP that came with it.



It does need some work.

The starter was shot. I recently replaced it so that I could see if the engine had compression. It checked out at about 150,160. It looks like someone started to pull the ebox to troubleshoot.

The previous owner started to replace the pump ring and stopped but the ring is included. It will also need a battery





Overall it is faded and a little dirty but the seat is in good shape and appears to be complete.







No title. Not needed in MA

Will consider selling engine separately



