Microtouch twin coil rev limiter mod Hey im after a bit of help with a twin coil rev limiter.



My question is if it is possible to make it work on a single coil setup? Hoping i can make it work on my 97 XP 787as i have this thing sitting around.



would it wprk if i only hooked up the white cable to the coil and left the brown out?



Sorry wont work with single coil

You could theoretically use a dual coil 951 setup and make it work

