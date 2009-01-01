Thread: 1997 GSX Nozzle

|
1997 GSX Nozzle
Hello.
I wanted to get your opinion related to my 97 GSX and a nozzle.
What I have is a 97 GSX with a Solas Concord SD-CD-15\23 and a Solas intake grate. I will also have a fresh engine with a slight compression increase. I know that the big hub pumps are preferred, but my Sea Doo allowance is about spent so I will be using the original 140mm brass pump for now.
My question is around the nozzle. As of now I have the original nozzle on it, but I do have a longer\smaller outlet nozzle from a 2000 GSX sitting around. Would I benefit form the 2000 GSX nozzle?
Thanks!
Re: 1997 GSX Nozzle
I'm not just saying this because I have one that I would sell but your best to go with an R&D nozzle
Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
Re: 1997 GSX Nozzle
Thanks for the opinion! If I had the $$$ I would consider it but like I said I am kinda at the end of me free spending on our Doos.
