Thread: 1997 GSX Nozzle

1997 GSX Nozzle

Hello.



I wanted to get your opinion related to my 97 GSX and a nozzle.



What I have is a 97 GSX with a Solas Concord SD-CD-15\23 and a Solas intake grate. I will also have a fresh engine with a slight compression increase. I know that the big hub pumps are preferred, but my Sea Doo allowance is about spent so I will be using the original 140mm brass pump for now.



My question is around the nozzle. As of now I have the original nozzle on it, but I do have a longer\smaller outlet nozzle from a 2000 GSX sitting around. Would I benefit form the 2000 GSX nozzle?





I'm not just saying this because I have one that I would sell but your best to go with an R&D nozzle



Thanks for the opinion! If I had the $$$ I would consider it but like I said I am kinda at the end of me free spending on our Doos.

