Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: my ski started strait away. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,466 my ski started strait away. after almost 3 years of no use the ski started strait away.

poured some fresh fuel in the tank , a dribble down the carb and >> brappppppppp first touch of the button.



its well worth a little time before a long lay up to prep the ski properly !.



hows all the tossers out there going ... http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767



modded X2 650



900 powered custom 650 sx .



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....







if i did like everyone else and copied everything i needed or wanted i would save lots of time and money . modded X2 650900 powered custom 650 sx .Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....if i did like everyone else and copied everything i needed or wanted i would save lots of time and money Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) keck Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules