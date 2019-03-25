 Skat-Trak C-75 Magnum Impeller fits GSX RFI, GT, GTi, GTX, HX, RX, RX DI, RX, XP
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:36 AM #1
    TeamShark
    TeamShark is online now
    I dream skis TeamShark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tampa, Florida
    Posts
    605

    Skat-Trak C-75 Magnum Impeller fits GSX RFI, GT, GTi, GTX, HX, RX, RX DI, RX, XP

    The Skat-Trak C-75 Magnum Swirl impeller is designed to work in the Skat Trak Magnum pump (140mm). This is THE proven race pump/impeller for closed course because of the amazing pump efficiency, creating explosive bottom end, incredible rough water hook up and competitive top speed in rough, racing conditions. The C-75 Swirl impeller is intended for the 140mm pumps with the 75mm bearing carrier. FITS SEADOO GSX RFI, GT, GTi, GTX, HX, RX, RX DI, RXX, SP, SPi, SPX, XP, XP 800 (1988-2000).

    Excellent condition. $125 plus shipping and paypal fees. Please email me at shortfin_mako_shark@yahoo.com. I don't really check this website very often. www.PayPal.Me/shark800.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by TeamShark; Today at 06:38 AM.
    Seadoo Novice "Limited" R/A 800, "Stock" R/A 1200, TEAM SHARK #800, 2005 Hot Water Tour-3rd. Place Overall-Amateur Limited 800, 2005 APBA Nationals "Amateur Limited 800" 5th place.
    Sponsors: Elite Performance, Skat-Trak, Slippery, UMI Racing, M2R Helmets, Spy Optics, Fuel Clothing, Amsoil, Hot Products, LA Sleeve, Hydro Turf, SixSixOne, my job.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 