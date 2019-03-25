Skat-Trak C-75 Magnum Impeller fits GSX RFI, GT, GTi, GTX, HX, RX, RX DI, RX, XP
The Skat-Trak C-75 Magnum Swirl impeller is designed to work in the Skat Trak Magnum pump (140mm). This is THE proven race pump/impeller for closed course because of the amazing pump efficiency, creating explosive bottom end, incredible rough water hook up and competitive top speed in rough, racing conditions. The C-75 Swirl impeller is intended for the 140mm pumps with the 75mm bearing carrier. FITS SEADOO GSX RFI, GT, GTi, GTX, HX, RX, RX DI, RXX, SP, SPi, SPX, XP, XP 800 (1988-2000).