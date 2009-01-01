Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Advice on my 87 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Nazareth, Texas Age 23 Posts 17 Advice on my 87 650SX She is, no doubt, in rough shape because of the former owners sub-par maintenance and care. Im a bit short on usable cash at the moment, but she runs decent and really just needs some electrical maintenance. In the future I was to block off the crankcase opener thingy? and also replace the exhaust system as it looks a bit sketch and rusty. About how much would you suspect someone to charge for these installations? Im trying to stay on a budget of about 400 bucks for parts and maintenance (probably impossible). Attached Images CF87C301-F7B4-40C7-A1B1-C20C667F5F44.jpeg (3.67 MB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 472 Re: Advice on my 87 650SX Honestly man, spend $150-200 of that on some good tools, and $65 on a gasket rebuild set, I'll send you the service manual for this ski on PDF, and you can text me any time you need help... I can teach you to work on this stuff so you don't have to pay anyone to do it for you, and never will have to ever again. That ski is a bit rough, but it's not too bad. Is the mount on the exhaust chamber (the silver section) still holding up okay or is it about to rust through? Really just looks like it needs some new hardware and maybe a paint job if you're up for it. You'd be into it less than $300 to tear it down and rebuild it the right way, and make it look cool. Plus, you'd know how to do it again when you get another ski I can give you a short list of all the tools that will make building/rebuilding and maintaining a ski a breeze.



What electrical issues are you having? 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

