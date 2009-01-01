 Advice on my 87 650SX
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:12 PM #1
    VaultBoy
    VaultBoy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie VaultBoy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Nazareth, Texas
    Age
    23
    Posts
    17

    Advice on my 87 650SX

    She is, no doubt, in rough shape because of the former owners sub-par maintenance and care. Im a bit short on usable cash at the moment, but she runs decent and really just needs some electrical maintenance. In the future I was to block off the crankcase opener thingy? and also replace the exhaust system as it looks a bit sketch and rusty. About how much would you suspect someone to charge for these installations? Im trying to stay on a budget of about 400 bucks for parts and maintenance (probably impossible).
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:56 PM #2
    StuRat
    StuRat is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    29
    Posts
    472

    Re: Advice on my 87 650SX

    Honestly man, spend $150-200 of that on some good tools, and $65 on a gasket rebuild set, I'll send you the service manual for this ski on PDF, and you can text me any time you need help... I can teach you to work on this stuff so you don't have to pay anyone to do it for you, and never will have to ever again. That ski is a bit rough, but it's not too bad. Is the mount on the exhaust chamber (the silver section) still holding up okay or is it about to rust through? Really just looks like it needs some new hardware and maybe a paint job if you're up for it. You'd be into it less than $300 to tear it down and rebuild it the right way, and make it look cool. Plus, you'd know how to do it again when you get another ski I can give you a short list of all the tools that will make building/rebuilding and maintaining a ski a breeze.

    What electrical issues are you having?
    1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate
    1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE
    1989 JS550 small pin 750 conversion in progress
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. ACP

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 