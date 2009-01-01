Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: xl760 not pulling fuel from tank #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,924 xl760 not pulling fuel from tank Just rebuilt carbs, confirmed lines are hooked up right, drained old fuel, put in 4 gals of new gas.

Selector is on reserve, fuel will pull out of baffle when sucked on

It'll run for a while and pull fuel into the line if gas is poured down carb, but won't stay running.

The lines are pretty old and very brittle, so next move is replacing them...Im thinking there is a vac leak. Also these yami engines have very high popoff iirc.

ANy input? maybe just not enough fuel in tank to overcome gravity? THe xl1200 I have is a pain to start as well. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,924 Re: xl760 not pulling fuel from tank edit-the selector valve I replaced the old one with had a slight leak between the on and reserve position, as did the old one. Guessing this indicates a bad valve? How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules