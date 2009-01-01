|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
xl760 not pulling fuel from tank
Just rebuilt carbs, confirmed lines are hooked up right, drained old fuel, put in 4 gals of new gas.
Selector is on reserve, fuel will pull out of baffle when sucked on
It'll run for a while and pull fuel into the line if gas is poured down carb, but won't stay running.
The lines are pretty old and very brittle, so next move is replacing them...Im thinking there is a vac leak. Also these yami engines have very high popoff iirc.
ANy input? maybe just not enough fuel in tank to overcome gravity? THe xl1200 I have is a pain to start as well.
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: xl760 not pulling fuel from tank
edit-the selector valve I replaced the old one with had a slight leak between the on and reserve position, as did the old one. Guessing this indicates a bad valve?
- How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?
"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules