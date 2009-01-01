Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX 12 F cover #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2006 Location Lake Erie Posts 446 STX 12 F cover Hey guys.... Been awhile since I've been around but looking for an new cover for a 2008 STX 12 F. I want a vacu-hold OEM cover as the original has lasted 11 years. All I can find are covers for the STX15F, which I'm about 99% sure is the exact same when it comes to body size.

Anyone use the 15 cover on a 12? I'm pretty sure they will work but can somebody assist me before I drop the coin? Thanks in advance.



Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules