Hey guys.... Been awhile since I've been around but looking for an new cover for a 2008 STX 12 F. I want a vacu-hold OEM cover as the original has lasted 11 years. All I can find are covers for the STX15F, which I'm about 99% sure is the exact same when it comes to body size.
Anyone use the 15 cover on a 12? I'm pretty sure they will work but can somebody assist me before I drop the coin? Thanks in advance.

Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk