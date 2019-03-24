Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96xp, 96gtx and 97xp partout #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location Palmdale,CA Age 38 Posts 1,122 96xp, 96gtx and 97xp partout I have these three seadoos I'm parting out. Motors are spoken for and the 96 gtx oil tank is sold.



Let me know what you need. Here are a few of the key parts for sale on each seadoo...located in California



96 GTX:

Info guage $250 (tested good)

Grey box 150

Carbs 100

Pump 100



97 xp:

Mpem 475 with key

Carbs 125

Guages 50 each



96xp:

Multi guage tested good 100

Grey box 175 without key 225 with key

Vts tested good 150

Hood 50

Seat 100



All prices are plus shipping and PayPal fees.



Please text for quick reply and more pics.

