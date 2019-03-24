 96xp, 96gtx and 97xp partout
  Today, 02:20 AM
    seadooracer606
    seadooracer606 is online now
    seadooracer606
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Palmdale,CA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    1,122

    96xp, 96gtx and 97xp partout

    I have these three seadoos I'm parting out. Motors are spoken for and the 96 gtx oil tank is sold.

    Let me know what you need. Here are a few of the key parts for sale on each seadoo...located in California

    96 GTX:
    Info guage $250 (tested good)
    Grey box 150
    Carbs 100
    Pump 100

    97 xp:
    Mpem 475 with key
    Carbs 125
    Guages 50 each

    96xp:
    Multi guage tested good 100
    Grey box 175 without key 225 with key
    Vts tested good 150
    Hood 50
    Seat 100

    All prices are plus shipping and PayPal fees.

    Please text for quick reply and more pics.
    661313733eight20190325_194758.jpg20190325_173316.jpg20190325_131510.jpg20190324_192441.jpg20190324_155031.jpg
    Last edited by seadooracer606; Today at 02:27 AM.
    Thanks to my 2012 Sponsors:
    Hydroturf * Wiseco * Boyesen *ODI*Riva Racing*Dasa Racing*Skat-Trak
