I have these three seadoos I'm parting out. Motors are spoken for and the 96 gtx oil tank is sold.
Let me know what you need. Here are a few of the key parts for sale on each seadoo...located in California
96 GTX:
Info guage $250 (tested good)
Grey box 150
Carbs 100
Pump 100
97 xp:
Mpem 475 with key
Carbs 125
Guages 50 each
96xp:
Multi guage tested good 100
Grey box 175 without key 225 with key
Vts tested good 150
Hood 50
Seat 100
All prices are plus shipping and PayPal fees.
Please text for quick reply and more pics.
