Rec Coffman pipe $325

Buckshot intake setup(carbs manifold, filters). Believe they are 44mm buck shots. $450

Microtouch rev limiter $125

Complete grey box $175 without key or $225 with key

R&D intake grate 75



Prices are plus shipping and PayPal fees.



Located in CALIFORNIA



Please text for quick reply

661313733eight I can send more pics



