SBT, SES, OEM Reman?
If you had a choice, which would you go with and why? The warranty's on all of them are very similar. I havent found a whole lot of new info on SES. I have called and Tom called me back and we talked about my engine issue. The engine in question is out of a 2008 seadoo gtx limited. It is the 215hp model. I received the jetski, pulled the valve cover and found a broken timing chain.
