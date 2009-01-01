Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New old stock. 1986 x2 driveshaft #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location New Hampshire Age 41 Posts 5,686 New old stock. 1986 x2 driveshaft New. Coupler never installed. Still in kawi bag. Pm me an offer.

Prospect Mountain Powersports

Altitude; 653

Limited 87 650SX- 43.6

Limited 93 X2- 45.1

Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7

92 WR3- 37.0

93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport

94 WB1- Limited

09 superjet- stock 1 owner

88 WetJet 432- stock 1 owner

87 X2- stock 1 owner

82 js440- stock 1 owner

92 js440- stock 1 owner

85 js550- stock 1 owner

85 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class

85 js440- super stock- Region 8 Novice #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 42 Posts 777 Re: New old stock. 1986 x2 driveshaft PM sent.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) bisonjr Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules