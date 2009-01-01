|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
New old stock. 1986 x2 driveshaft
New. Coupler never installed. Still in kawi bag. Pm me an offer.
Prospect Mountain Powersports
Altitude; 653
Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
Limited 93 X2- 45.1
Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
92 WR3- 37.0
93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport
94 WB1- Limited
09 superjet- stock 1 owner
88 WetJet 432- stock 1 owner
87 X2- stock 1 owner
82 js440- stock 1 owner
92 js440- stock 1 owner
85 js550- stock 1 owner
85 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
85 js440- super stock- Region 8 Novice
-
I dream skis
Re: New old stock. 1986 x2 driveshaft
PM sent.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- bisonjr
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules