Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 GP1300R & 99GP800 parts . #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2004 Location Lafayette, La. Age 52 Posts 38 2005 GP1300R & 99GP800 parts . R&D Pro Flow Power Plenum with Water Sock - Used sparingly $50

Reduction nozzle (60t00 85mm) $35

Stock pump/cone 155mm 66v $80

GP1300r stock catalytic converter $40

GP1300R stock intake grate $15

GP1300r stock rideplate $20

GP1300r R/L side step with step plate bars $20 for the pair

GP1300r oil injection $20

Gp800 oil injection $20

GP1300 stock cat $40

GP1300r reeds $35 for all 3

Mikuni Carb needle/seat 786-35018/1.2 $10 pair

Mikuni Carb needle/seat 786-35018/2.0 $5 single

Yamaha OEM 66e-14573-00 flame arrestor oring $2 for 2

Yamaha OEM 93606-12019 Dowel Pins $2 for 2

Yamaha OEM 66e-13556-00 manifold gasket $5 for 1

Yamaha OEM 66e-14398-00 carb gasket $5 for 2

Yamaha OEM 90119-08823 pump bolts? $5 for 3



If prices seem off, make an offer. I will pay for shipping (US only) Attached Images IMG_0982.JPG (1.55 MB, 0 views)

