|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2005 GP1300R & 99GP800 parts
.
R&D Pro Flow Power Plenum with Water Sock - Used sparingly $50
Reduction nozzle (60t00 85mm) $35
Stock pump/cone 155mm 66v $80
GP1300r stock catalytic converter $40
GP1300R stock intake grate $15
GP1300r stock rideplate $20
GP1300r R/L side step with step plate bars $20 for the pair
GP1300r oil injection $20
Gp800 oil injection $20
GP1300 stock cat $40
GP1300r reeds $35 for all 3
Mikuni Carb needle/seat 786-35018/1.2 $10 pair
Mikuni Carb needle/seat 786-35018/2.0 $5 single
Yamaha OEM 66e-14573-00 flame arrestor oring $2 for 2
Yamaha OEM 93606-12019 Dowel Pins $2 for 2
Yamaha OEM 66e-13556-00 manifold gasket $5 for 1
Yamaha OEM 66e-14398-00 carb gasket $5 for 2
Yamaha OEM 90119-08823 pump bolts? $5 for 3
If prices seem off, make an offer. I will pay for shipping (US only)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)
- lsx5.3,
- PhilthyPhil
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules