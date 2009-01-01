 2005 GP1300R & 99GP800 parts .
  Today, 01:19 PM
    AL/GSX/SJ
    AL/GSX/SJ is offline
    PWCToday Newbie AL/GSX/SJ's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2004
    Location
    Lafayette, La.
    Age
    52
    Posts
    38

    2005 GP1300R & 99GP800 parts .

    R&D Pro Flow Power Plenum with Water Sock - Used sparingly $50
    Reduction nozzle (60t00 85mm) $35
    Stock pump/cone 155mm 66v $80
    GP1300r stock catalytic converter $40
    GP1300R stock intake grate $15
    GP1300r stock rideplate $20
    GP1300r R/L side step with step plate bars $20 for the pair
    GP1300r oil injection $20
    Gp800 oil injection $20
    GP1300 stock cat $40
    GP1300r reeds $35 for all 3
    Mikuni Carb needle/seat 786-35018/1.2 $10 pair
    Mikuni Carb needle/seat 786-35018/2.0 $5 single
    Yamaha OEM 66e-14573-00 flame arrestor oring $2 for 2
    Yamaha OEM 93606-12019 Dowel Pins $2 for 2
    Yamaha OEM 66e-13556-00 manifold gasket $5 for 1
    Yamaha OEM 66e-14398-00 carb gasket $5 for 2
    Yamaha OEM 90119-08823 pump bolts? $5 for 3

    If prices seem off, make an offer. I will pay for shipping (US only)
