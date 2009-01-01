 SXR TBM Ride Plate
    SXR TBM Ride Plate

    Title Says it all. What you got.
    Re: SXR TBM Ride Plate

    I have one, the later version with the D cut windows.

    I used it for maybe one month, went to the Kenny Lip Ripper.

    $175 shipped?
