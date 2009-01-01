I have this MRD fuel injection set up, came off 760 cases but will obviously work for 62t 701 cases also. Comes with the op flame arrestor a and the modified reed cages to clear the butterflies. Really nice set up but I have to be honest with myself and admit im not going to use it. I have never run it. I believe it is 50mm throttle bodies but will try to get some measurements tonight. I would expect that it needs a little attention to get it going but ahouldnt be anything more than basic clean up.
Would like $300 plus shipping but am open to offers.01FBDE6F-E515-4888-882D-563921A6DD64.jpeg3DAD2B18-F8B8-4A06-B6CF-8E6E74B1857E.jpegB3250224-AECE-4E0E-8763-868375066B64.jpeg