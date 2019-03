Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: oil injection VS premix questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location jmgh,gh,gh,fh Posts 40 oil injection VS premix questions Hi, 760 64x. Oil tank is broken so can't use oil injection. Going to run motor on 50:1 premix for now. Questions:



Will running the motor with the oil pump dry hurt the oil pump?



Does running premix vs the oil injection change the richness/leaness in the carbs? (which are mikuni 44's)



Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,545 Re: oil injection VS premix questions Not a good idea to run the pump dry. It is lubricated by the oil going through it. Eventually it will ock up, and break.



Get an oil block off, and remove pump, all lines, tank etc.



Running premix makes no difference in carb jetting. The amount of oil you will have in your gas is really not very much. (50 parts gas to 1 part oil)

Technically running premix, leans your fuel mixture, by the percentage of oil in the premix. 50-1 = 2% oil. If your engine is running rich now, this may increase your performance a little. If you are running lean, on the low edge, this may push you over the critical edge.



If you plan to return to Oil injection when you get a new tank, I would fill a length of oil line with oil and plump the intake to the outlet of your pump. That way your pump will continue to be lubricated.



