Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 rxt with a 2006 rxp engine #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 37 Posts 321 2005 rxt with a 2006 rxp engine 20190325_223204.jpg20190325_223158.jpg20190325_223149.jpg20190325_223134.jpg20190325_223127.jpg



Can anyone who knows 2005 and 2006 rxp and rxt shed some knowledge on were these connectors go?



I also would like to know if the engine computer off the 2006 rxp is going to pair up fine with the main computer on the 2005 rxt.



