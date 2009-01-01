 NOS PJS T 5 cylinder
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:11 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,558

    NOS PJS T 5 cylinder

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    Pics as promised , once I had the cylinder again , 8 petal 750 reeds fit the cylinder , however has a PJS factory adaptor to fit PJS 6 petal cage reeds , a cylinder stuffer adapter for PJS specific reeds and PJS cylinder , this is BFN ,never ran , bore is 74.5 , have to bore to your std bore , 75 mm Pistons , stock kawi Reed Pistons index perfectly on this cylinder , then you can window them if you want to match lower ventilation ports in cylinder , adaptors were glued in with yamabond from PJS, this is only for show not for sale , it is not mine and is going into a reed ski build , just thought I would share some real nostalgic parts with those who have the passion for a once great company of ski innovations PJS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:31 PM #2
    raven007
    raven007 is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    36
    Posts
    913

    Re: NOS PJS T 5 cylinder

    That is so cool! Thanks for sharing!
    XI Sport
    GP800R
    X2
    FX140
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 