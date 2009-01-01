|
Top Dog
NOS PJS T 5 cylinder
Pics as promised , once I had the cylinder again , 8 petal 750 reeds fit the cylinder , however has a PJS factory adaptor to fit PJS 6 petal cage reeds , a cylinder stuffer adapter for PJS specific reeds and PJS cylinder , this is BFN ,never ran , bore is 74.5 , have to bore to your std bore , 75 mm Pistons , stock kawi Reed Pistons index perfectly on this cylinder , then you can window them if you want to match lower ventilation ports in cylinder , adaptors were glued in with yamabond from PJS, this is only for show not for sale , it is not mine and is going into a reed ski build , just thought I would share some real nostalgic parts with those who have the passion for a once great company of ski innovations PJS
Re: NOS PJS T 5 cylinder
That is so cool! Thanks for sharing!
