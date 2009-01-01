Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: NOS PJS T 5 cylinder #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,558 NOS PJS T 5 cylinder image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg

Pics as promised , once I had the cylinder again , 8 petal 750 reeds fit the cylinder , however has a PJS factory adaptor to fit PJS 6 petal cage reeds , a cylinder stuffer adapter for PJS specific reeds and PJS cylinder , this is BFN ,never ran , bore is 74.5 , have to bore to your std bore , 75 mm Pistons , stock kawi Reed Pistons index perfectly on this cylinder , then you can window them if you want to match lower ventilation ports in cylinder , adaptors were glued in with yamabond from PJS, this is only for show not for sale , it is not mine and is going into a reed ski build , just thought I would share some real nostalgic parts with those who have the passion for a once great company of ski innovations PJS #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location Georgia Age 36 Posts 913 Re: NOS PJS T 5 cylinder That is so cool! Thanks for sharing! XI Sport

GP800R

X2

