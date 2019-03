Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR Driveshaft/ Mid shaft help. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 37 Posts 190 SXR Driveshaft/ Mid shaft help. I am putting my ski back together and am having a hell of a time with the driveshaft going into the mid shaft bearing support. I am running an extended shaft from skat trak and a Rhass mid shaft bearing carrier. When I get to the steep up on the driveshaft where it rides on the bearings I have have tap it in with a dead blow hammer. I have not measured the OD of the shaft but what am I missing. This was a shaft that came out of a running ski and it is not bent. Thank you for any and all help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules