FS: Novi 48s + R&D Manifold
Putting my limited ski back to stock. All this stuff has only seen half of a season since my arm was broken for a good chunk of last year's riding.
D-Booster Novi 48s. Completely gone through with all new parts from Tim at Novi. Shafts, butterfly's, coupler, throttle wheel, all stainless socket head cap screws, throttle mount, full rebuild. $900
R&D SXR Intake Manifold and Speed Plate. Ported and polished up. $175
