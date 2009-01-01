Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Novi 48s + R&D Manifold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location Seattle Age 28 Posts 41 FS: Novi 48s + R&D Manifold Putting my limited ski back to stock. All this stuff has only seen half of a season since my arm was broken for a good chunk of last year's riding.





D-Booster Novi 48s. Completely gone through with all new parts from Tim at Novi. Shafts, butterfly's, coupler, throttle wheel, all stainless socket head cap screws, throttle mount, full rebuild. $900





R&D SXR Intake Manifold and Speed Plate. Ported and polished up. $175



Novi1.jpgNovi2.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules