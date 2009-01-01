Putting my limited ski back to stock. I ran this for half of a season after powdercoat since my arm was broken for a good chunk of last year's riding.


Factory Dry Pipe for SXR. Late model with better reinforcement. Powder coated wrinkle black. Includes manifold, mount, stainless fasteners, new HD 650 coupler from blowsion, silicon stinger coupler. Manifold tapped and includes fittings for 2 1/2in lines. Ran perfect. $600

Pipe.jpeg