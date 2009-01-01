Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 787 starter question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2018 Location Richmond Ky Age 26 Posts 166 787 starter question Does anyone know what size/thread pitch/length of the starter support brakes that threads into the side of the case? I have lost mine and have looked for info on it and have come up dry,



thanks for the help,

If you're talking about the bolt that goes through the rear support bracket into the lower case.......most are never put back on once the starter is changed out. I've never seen it cause a problem to omit it. BUT, it's a #8 metric about 5/8" long. I think pitch is 1 but I'm not certain about that.



You should run that bracket or it will shake the starter to death.

8mm x 1.25 approx 10mm long



8mm x 1.25 approx 10mm long



