  Today, 07:08 PM
    Scherf
    Scherf is online now
    Frequent Poster Scherf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Richmond Ky
    Age
    26
    Posts
    166

    787 starter question

    Does anyone know what size/thread pitch/length of the starter support brakes that threads into the side of the case? I have lost mine and have looked for info on it and have come up dry,

thanks for the help,
zack

    thanks for the help,
    zack
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:15 PM
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,279

    Re: 787 starter question

    If you're talking about the bolt that goes through the rear support bracket into the lower case.......most are never put back on once the starter is changed out. I've never seen it cause a problem to omit it. BUT, it's a #8 metric about 5/8" long. I think pitch is 1 but I'm not certain about that.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:25 PM
    Scherf
    Scherf is online now
    Frequent Poster Scherf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Richmond Ky
    Age
    26
    Posts
    166

    Re: 787 starter question

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    If you're talking about the bolt that goes through the rear support bracket into the lower case.......most are never put back on once the starter is changed out. I've never seen it cause a problem to omit it. BUT, it's a #8 metric about 5/8" long. I think pitch is 1 but I'm not certain about that.
    Ok, I saw in some post somewhere that if not put back in, it would cause early starter wear, and seeing how I went through 3 of them last season, I have no idea lol


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:29 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,296

    Re: 787 starter question

    You should run that bracket or it will shake the starter to death.

8mm x 1.25 approx 10mm long

    8mm x 1.25 approx 10mm long
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:35 PM
    Scherf
    Scherf is online now
    Frequent Poster Scherf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Richmond Ky
    Age
    26
    Posts
    166

    Re: 787 starter question

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    You should run that bracket or it will shake the starter to death.

    8mm x 1.25 approx 10mm long
    Cool beans, pick one up tomorrow, Id rather be a safe than sorry


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
