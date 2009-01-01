|
787 starter question
Does anyone know what size/thread pitch/length of the starter support brakes that threads into the side of the case? I have lost mine and have looked for info on it and have come up dry,
thanks for the help,
zack
Re: 787 starter question
If you're talking about the bolt that goes through the rear support bracket into the lower case.......most are never put back on once the starter is changed out. I've never seen it cause a problem to omit it. BUT, it's a #8 metric about 5/8" long. I think pitch is 1 but I'm not certain about that.
Re: 787 starter question
Ok, I saw in some post somewhere that if not put back in, it would cause early starter wear, and seeing how I went through 3 of them last season, I have no idea lol
Re: 787 starter question
You should run that bracket or it will shake the starter to death.
8mm x 1.25 approx 10mm long
Re: 787 starter question
Cool beans, pick one up tomorrow, Id rather be a safe than sorry
