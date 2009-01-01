 97 Seadoo GTX Bombadier
  Today, 05:48 PM #1
    kelley2403
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Hanover County,Va
    Posts
    1

    97 Seadoo GTX Bombadier

    Throttle shafts locked up in carbs, and not worth fixing. Seadoo and trailer best offer. Mechanicsville,VA. Carbs are off ski. Have all parts.
  Today, 08:17 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,279

    Re: 97 Seadoo GTX Bombadier

    Wait a minute, you live in MECHANICSVILLE...........and there's nobody around to easily fix that for you!!!

    Lol!!!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
