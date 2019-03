Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr-800 $4500 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2005 Location Montgomery, NY Age 41 Posts 304 Sxr-800 $4500 2003 Hull

2007 Motor/Electronics



Old race ski that I put back to stock for my kids to ride. Ski is pretty clean and comes with a single place trailer. Only selling because I have too many.

Thanks,

Joe Attached Images 20190324_112428.jpg (6.24 MB, 2 views)

20190324_112428.jpg (6.24 MB, 2 views) 20190324_115009.jpg (4.39 MB, 2 views)

20190324_115009.jpg (4.39 MB, 2 views) 20190324_112447.jpg (4.95 MB, 2 views)

20190324_112447.jpg (4.95 MB, 2 views) 20190324_115215.jpg (3.30 MB, 1 views) Joe Pierpoint

#216



Expert Ski Ltd. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules