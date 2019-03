Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SX-R1500 Idle Adjustment #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location Canada Posts 40 SX-R1500 Idle Adjustment Hi guys!



im getting a slight rough idle.



Its not real bad but sometimes it seems like at idle it may stall out in the water.



Thoughts on how to increase idle slightly without going to the shop?



There is a screw secured with a bit on the throttle pulley.



much appreciate your suggestions.



