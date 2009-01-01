Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: One of a kind ATM Carbon Fiber XPL Hood #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location Washington Posts 6 One of a kind ATM Carbon Fiber XPL Hood ATM only made this one XPL hood before closing their doors. Carbon Fiber construction. This is the most unique XPL hood made and ready to complete the internals.



You want a unique XPL? Here you go!



Weighs 5.90 lbs. as you see it.



$400 (will consider reasonable offers)+ freight Attached Images IMG_0255.JPG (587.5 KB, 7 views)

IMG_0255.JPG (587.5 KB, 7 views) IMG_0254.JPG (436.4 KB, 8 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules