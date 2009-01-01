 One of a kind ATM Carbon Fiber XPL Hood
    One of a kind ATM Carbon Fiber XPL Hood

    ATM only made this one XPL hood before closing their doors. Carbon Fiber construction. This is the most unique XPL hood made and ready to complete the internals.

    You want a unique XPL? Here you go!

    Weighs 5.90 lbs. as you see it.

    $400 (will consider reasonable offers)+ freight
