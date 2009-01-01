|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Almost unheard of!!!
A longtime customer of mine brought his '01 RXDi for service. Complaint was power slipping and sort of catching??? Didn't see anything that caught my eye so I pulled the pump.....bearings gone, impeller wobbling enough to start eating the wear ring.
ANYWAY....this 951 Di has never been opened up and has 272 hours on it!! Compression still 120/118, which is normal for a used di machine.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Almost unheard of!!!
You sure its not 27.2 hrs ?
-
Re: Almost unheard of!!!
Well they made one good one atleast...
