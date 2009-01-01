Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Almost unheard of!!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,274 Almost unheard of!!! A longtime customer of mine brought his '01 RXDi for service. Complaint was power slipping and sort of catching??? Didn't see anything that caught my eye so I pulled the pump.....bearings gone, impeller wobbling enough to start eating the wear ring.

ANYWAY....this 951 Di has never been opened up and has 272 hours on it!! Compression still 120/118, which is normal for a used di machine. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,290 Re: Almost unheard of!!! You sure its not 27.2 hrs ? #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location Georgia Age 36 Posts 910 Re: Almost unheard of!!! Well they made one good one atleast... XI Sport

GP800R

X2

