  Today, 06:50 PM #1
    Almost unheard of!!!

    A longtime customer of mine brought his '01 RXDi for service. Complaint was power slipping and sort of catching??? Didn't see anything that caught my eye so I pulled the pump.....bearings gone, impeller wobbling enough to start eating the wear ring.
    ANYWAY....this 951 Di has never been opened up and has 272 hours on it!! Compression still 120/118, which is normal for a used di machine.
  Today, 09:06 PM #2
    Re: Almost unheard of!!!

    You sure its not 27.2 hrs ?
  Today, 09:24 PM #3
    Re: Almost unheard of!!!

    Well they made one good one atleast...
