Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Standup newbie. Need infos on turf+underpad installation. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location QC Age 30 Posts 2 Standup newbie. Need infos on turf+underpad installation. Hello everyone! (I have posted this too on x-h20 forum, but did not get success as of now, trying here too, sorry for the double post)





I'm new here and just got my first ski last fall. Never got to ride it. Im taking advantage of the winter to build the ski to my liking. It's a 2000 superjet.





I'm now at the step of ordering and installing my turf. Ive read a lot and the 25mm underpad seems to be MUCH appreciated. Plush or regular, both seems good.





I wanted to order a pre cut kit from hydroturf, I got the wamiltons footholds.





The kit comes with a 5 or 8mm underpad but For comfort, I'd be willing to go thicker. Also thinking about putting the 1" bevel thing at the back of the tray.





I'm worried about the installation of the 25mm underpad, I feel like the top turf will kind of "float" on the pad, or am I thinking too much? Would the bottom section of the turf be glued only to the underpad?





Also, would that be too thick to let my roots slip in the footholds?





Lastly, my old.turf logo was very ugly, I have read that most logo go bad before the rest of the turf. I can order the kit without a logo for a little extra, would you advise this?





Btw, I'm getting black molded diamond pattern, for longevity, I dont like doing things that don't last.





Well, thanks in advance for the help





G.b. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 444 Re: Standup newbie. Need infos on turf+underpad installation. definitely go for a kicker on the rear of the tray. I love mine. Also consider JETTRIM. Getting hydroturf to go on well and look good takes a little practice... you will learn on your first go at it.



750sx restoration thread



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location QC Age 30 Posts 2 Re: Standup newbie. Need infos on turf+underpad installation. What would be a good place to look for JETTRIM? do they make a kit?

I am starting to consider buying a sheet and making it myself. I want no logos anyway.



Would you advise a 1'' or 2'' kicker?



