 Newbie 550/650 conversion questions.
pxctoday

  Today, 01:37 PM #1
    JONEROTN
    JONEROTN
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    Upstate NY
    Age
    53
    Posts
    2

    Newbie 550/650 conversion questions.

    Hey everyone,
    I posted this in the welcome newbie section also, bu thought I'd get more feedback here.

    I've had a 650sx since 89', bought it brand new. Still have it and looking to fire it up after not riding for many years. After looking around on this site and getting all excited about riding again I'm thinkin' about building a 550/650 conversion (they sound like a LOT of fun). I'm going to have a few questions. Glad to see some of you are still really into stand ups.
    First question: I have a line on a 94 or 95 TS would it be a good donor for the conversion ski?
    Also what parts other than the basic long block would work off this for the conversion.

    Last question for now what year if any would be best for the hull. And is either front or rear exhaust preferred for the hull.

    Thanks in advance.
  Today, 02:02 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    52
    Posts
    1,121

    Re: Newbie 550/650 conversion questions.

    Welcome to the forum. Conversion skis are a lot of fun to build and ride. I would take a long look at what you want to do with it before starting the build. Maybe ride the 650sx for a while and see if that's still your thing, ride a lot of other skis and then decide. I always do the exhaust mod, cant stand front exhausts. Keep in mind your budget you may not want to rule out buying a built ski, or finishing someone else's project.
