Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Billet parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location Nh Posts 26 Billet parts 15 sets of 3 deg trim tabs $110 set

30 sets rave adjusters $30 set

20 sets 951 reed spacers $70 set

5 novi style heads 47cc domes $200 ea

10 single button housings $55 ea



Prices include anodize and shipping





working on:

X4 UMI steering (finishing up what mike started)

XPL UMI steering

GSX UMI steering

951 X4 mag conversion cover

2 & 3 button housings Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) 123hi, Zims350 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules