Billet parts
15 sets of 3 deg trim tabs $110 set
30 sets rave adjusters $30 set
20 sets 951 reed spacers $70 set
5 novi style heads 47cc domes $200 ea
10 single button housings $55 ea
Prices include anodize and shipping
working on:
X4 UMI steering (finishing up what mike started)
XPL UMI steering
GSX UMI steering
951 X4 mag conversion cover
2 & 3 button housings
