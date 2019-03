Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ALERT!! Advent Ignitions for Kawasaki 550/650 engines!! #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 826 ALERT!! Advent Ignitions for Kawasaki 550/650 engines!! Attention Vintage Ski Fans!!!



Just got a call from Greg at Advent Ignitions.



I started pestering him about building an ignition for the 650sx about 18 months ago.



Due to the similarities between the 550 and 650 systems, he started designing one for the 550 that would be swappable into the 650 six months ago and he called to let me know it's done!



So cool!!





695.00



Same programming features as his other models, and uses the same flywheel and stator.



Tell your friends and get your orders in!!! If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with Viper 9000 motor.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, the guys at Prowatercraft Racing, Rhaas Products, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 50 Posts 5,711 Re: ALERT!! Advent Ignitions for Kawasaki 550/650 engines!! Thats awesome. Cant wait to see more of these Www.waxracingproducts.com

