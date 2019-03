Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Kawasaki starter solenoid #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Michigan Posts 19 Kawasaki starter solenoid I have a 1985 js550 Was wondering if I had this hooked up wrong ever picture I've seen shows it is. I have the top cable witch says battery on ebox going to starter and bottom cable going to battery. It does crank over this way but when I switch it the way I see in all pictures the battery cable to top post witch says battery I have no power going to the starter. Does this mean a bad solenoid but then why when hooked up the other way it cranks? Any help would be great thanks! (Picture below) Attached Images 20190321_125145.jpg (2.20 MB, 11 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 446 Re: Kawasaki starter solenoid I am not familiar with your particular ski, but there are only a couple types of solenoids. The come in many different sizes and post configurations, but they all function in a similar manner, and I have never seen a solenoid that looks like that..



Are those posts on the outside of your electrical box and the solenoid it self is actually INSIDE that box? If this is true, is it possible that someone has the wires crossed on the inside of the box. If the solenoid spins the engine when you change the wires, the solenoid is fine. Last edited by hemmjo; Today at 06:45 PM . 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) #3 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 50 Posts 516 Re: Kawasaki starter solenoid This may help you. Attached Images 50A622BD-BE97-4520-99B6-8D9BB752B6FA.jpeg (74.9 KB, 3 views)

SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER

1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK

1988 JS440 FREESTYLE

1987 JS550 LIMITED

SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED

WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM

1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK1988 JS440 FREESTYLE1987 JS550 LIMITEDSOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Michigan Posts 19 Re: Kawasaki starter solenoid Yes this is outside the box and when I had it hooked up the other way when it cranked it started sizzling and smoking you can see the brown plastic on the lower nut where the plastics melted. I hooked it back up the way I was told it should be and now there's power going to the solenoid but not back out to starter. And it has been like this before it melted. #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 446 Re: Kawasaki starter solenoid Notice on the diagram that Matt posted there are small wires on the post that is supposed to be connected to the battery. These wires provide power for all of the other electrical needs of the boat. If you have the wrong post connected to the battery, there will be no power to activate the solenoid, or any of the other electrical devices. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (4 members and 2 guests) bisonjr, hemmjo, jetskis1001, restosud Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules