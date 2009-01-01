Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: EMERGENCY - Siphon Hose Stuck #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2010 Location Fort Lauderdale Age 37 Posts 85 EMERGENCY - Siphon Hose Stuck Trying to gain my composure here. I have a very gently used (80 hours), immaculate condition '06 F12X. Was just changing my oil using a new siphon kit, as my other one broke. This siphon kit has a little metal adapter at the end used to weight it down tanks (I should have taken the stupid thing off!), so I'm siphoning and go to pull it up, and it's caught on something! I've jammed it down and up to try and jar it loose to no avail.



Just got off the phone with a buddy of mine who's a ski mechanic and as he's looking at the motor diagram, he's confident I can get it out, and says worst case there's no moving parts in this part of the motor.



I'm freaking out here, and going to try cutting the hose, sticking a coat hanger down the middle to try an wedge it loose.



Any insights into how f'ed I am???IMG_4062.JPGIMG_4063.JPG 2006 Honda F-12x #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 50 Posts 515 Re: EMERGENCY - Siphon Hose Stuck Maybe a coat hanger down the center of the tube so you can wiggle it around some as you pull up and down?

Originally Posted by matt888 Originally Posted by Maybe a coat hanger down the center of the tube so you can wiggle it around some as you pull up and down?



Mods please close this thread.



Mods please close this thread. 2006 Honda F-12x #4 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 50 Posts 515 Re: EMERGENCY - Siphon Hose Stuck I didn’t read your whole post glad it worked out.

