EMERGENCY - Siphon Hose Stuck
Trying to gain my composure here. I have a very gently used (80 hours), immaculate condition '06 F12X. Was just changing my oil using a new siphon kit, as my other one broke. This siphon kit has a little metal adapter at the end used to weight it down tanks (I should have taken the stupid thing off!), so I'm siphoning and go to pull it up, and it's caught on something! I've jammed it down and up to try and jar it loose to no avail.
Just got off the phone with a buddy of mine who's a ski mechanic and as he's looking at the motor diagram, he's confident I can get it out, and says worst case there's no moving parts in this part of the motor.
I'm freaking out here, and going to try cutting the hose, sticking a coat hanger down the middle to try an wedge it loose.
Any insights into how f'ed I am???IMG_4062.JPGIMG_4063.JPG
I dream skis
Re: EMERGENCY - Siphon Hose Stuck
Maybe a coat hanger down the center of the tube so you can wiggle it around some as you pull up and down?
SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
1987 JS550 LIMITED
SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
Re: EMERGENCY - Siphon Hose Stuck
Exactly what I did and it worked Matt!
Originally Posted by matt888
Maybe a coat hanger down the center of the tube so you can wiggle it around some as you pull up and down?
Mods please close this thread.
I dream skis
Re: EMERGENCY - Siphon Hose Stuck
I didn’t read your whole post glad it worked out.
