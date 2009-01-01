 Kawasaki js550 battery - Page 2
  Today, 10:17 PM #11
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    50
    Posts
    515

    Re: Kawasaki js550 battery

    Battery may have been reversed and now the last time you charged it you corrected the polarity by hooking it up properly to the charger.

  Today, 10:19 PM #12
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    50
    Posts
    515

    Re: Kawasaki js550 battery

    Check another battery with your meter to see if it reads the polarity correctly.

  Today, 10:23 PM #13
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    50
    Posts
    515

    Re: Kawasaki js550 battery

    Can you see if the positive lead out of the ebox goes to the engine case or the lug with a nut on the starter?

  Today, 10:57 PM #14
    jetskis1001
    jetskis1001 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    16

    Re: Kawasaki js550 battery

    The red cable goes from the battery to ebox back out to the starter and black cable just goes to the motor block.
