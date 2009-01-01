|
|
-
I dream skis
Re: Kawasaki js550 battery
Battery may have been reversed and now the last time you charged it you corrected the polarity by hooking it up properly to the charger.
SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
1987 JS550 LIMITED
SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
-
I dream skis
Re: Kawasaki js550 battery
Check another battery with your meter to see if it reads the polarity correctly.
SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
1987 JS550 LIMITED
SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
-
I dream skis
Re: Kawasaki js550 battery
Can you see if the positive lead out of the ebox goes to the engine case or the lug with a nut on the starter?
SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
1987 JS550 LIMITED
SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
-
Re: Kawasaki js550 battery
The red cable goes from the battery to ebox back out to the starter and black cable just goes to the motor block.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- jetskis1001
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules