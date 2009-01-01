Results 11 to 14 of 14 Thread: Kawasaki js550 battery #11 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 50 Posts 515 Re: Kawasaki js550 battery Battery may have been reversed and now the last time you charged it you corrected the polarity by hooking it up properly to the charger.

#14 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Michigan Posts 16 Re: Kawasaki js550 battery The red cable goes from the battery to ebox back out to the starter and black cable just goes to the motor block. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) jetskis1001 Posting Permissions

