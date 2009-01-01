Thread: 650sx build.

Hey guys,
I bought my first stand up last spring, im currently a sophomore in college, its a 1992 750sx with a lot of tasteful mods, rode it all spring summer and fall and it left me wanting another rig, so I went out at bought an 87 650x that is currently in a thousand pieces, so naturally ill have a few questions along the build. Motor is stock as far as I know, and the only aftermarket parts are a WC pipe, and then things like bars, impeller(unsure of pitch), ride plate, intake grate. Any tips for a guy tackling his first Jetski build? Ive done a lot of other builds, mostly cars, and currently an LS swap for those of you familiar with the hot rod scene, so I know my way around the garage but have much to learn about stand ups.
Thanks!