Thread: 650sx build. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Minneapolis, MN Age 20 Posts 1 650sx build. Hey guys,



I bought my first stand up last spring, im currently a sophomore in college, its a 1992 750sx with a lot of tasteful mods, rode it all spring summer and fall and it left me wanting another rig, so I went out at bought an 87 650x that is currently in a thousand pieces, so naturally ill have a few questions along the build. Motor is stock as far as I know, and the only aftermarket parts are a WC pipe, and then things like bars, impeller(unsure of pitch), ride plate, intake grate. Any tips for a guy tackling his first Jetski build? Ive done a lot of other builds, mostly cars, and currently an LS swap for those of you familiar with the hot rod scene, so I know my way around the garage but have much to learn about stand ups.



Thanks! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 34 Posts 357 Re: 650sx build. Welcome to the forums and good luck with the build. We should be able to help you out with any questions.



Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 471 Re: 650sx build. I have the service manual for that ski on pdf if you need it. Let me know 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

