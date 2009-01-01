Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 657 engine/flywheel/armature #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2010 Location Wichita, ks. Age 61 Posts 1 657 engine/flywheel/armature I picked up a 93 SPX in parts and pieces. The engine in it, sitting loose, has 657 marking on the mag housing. I got it put together and installed. Went to start it and all I got was a backfire out the exhaust. I followed the book on installation of the rotary valve. I checked the ignition timing like the book says with a depth gage on mag cylinder and then check with a strobe/timing light with it spinning free(plugs out). It looks to be way out of time. It looks like the mag housing and guts have been taken out at one time. Here's the question: how do I know I have a matched set of 657 engine with the correct flywheel and armature? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

