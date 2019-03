Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SJ parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2008 Location Connecticut Age 34 Posts 204 SJ parts 1-3.jpg



All off an 08 Superjet.

Stock turn plate with bar clamps $30 shipped

Turn plate cover $20 shipped

Handle pole front plastic piece $12 shipped

Blowsion handle bar pad $7 shipped

Blowsion Kickplate $20 shipped

Brand new ADA domes 33cc 81MM $75 shipped 08 Superjet

AC pole, blowsion quick steer system with 0degree bars, pre 08 steering cable and nozzle mod, Toby footholds, works 201 Intake and stock D cut ride plate.



87 300sx

stock 300cc with 38SBN, turfed rails, quick steer with SJ bars, oil tank/cap delete



My EX's

81 440

89 550

89 650

