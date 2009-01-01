|
Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800
I'm in the process of rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800 I found this ski in a junkyard and it was pretty much just a hull stripped down and I'm trying to find out what gray electronic box can I use? Can I use another 96 XP or GSX 96 model box?
Re: Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800
Re: Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800
Matt how about the vts trim module the same?
