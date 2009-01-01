 Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800
    Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800

    I'm in the process of rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800 I found this ski in a junkyard and it was pretty much just a hull stripped down and I'm trying to find out what gray electronic box can I use? Can I use another 96 XP or GSX 96 model box?
    Re: Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800

    Yes
    Re: Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800

    Matt how about the vts trim module the same?
