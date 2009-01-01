Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location nc Age 44 Posts 69 Blog Entries 1 Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800 I'm in the process of rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800 I found this ski in a junkyard and it was pretty much just a hull stripped down and I'm trying to find out what gray electronic box can I use? Can I use another 96 XP or GSX 96 model box? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,992 Re: Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800 Yes #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location nc Age 44 Posts 69 Blog Entries 1 Re: Rebuilding a 95 Seadoo Xp 800 Matt how about the vts trim module the same? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

