 Parts for 750 Sx
  Yesterday, 10:33 PM
    pjdiprete357
    Parts for 750 Sx

    Continuing to clean out the garage and have some parts for sale.

    Rivas Racing 0 degree handle bars (48 1/2 inch span) $50 shipped

    750Sx cylinder head $40 shipped (replaced with high comp head, no known issue and flat)

    UMI Racing Ride plate off 750Sx $90 shippedPhoto Jul 07, 1 24 07 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 59 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 55 PM.jpgPhoto Jul 07, 1 23 50 PM.jpgIMG_0055.jpgIMG_0056.jpg
  Yesterday, 11:03 PM
    pjdiprete357
    Re: Parts for 750 Sx

    The rough edge on the ride plate is just old silicone. I can clean it up and take better pictures if wanted, but it in great shape, just normal scratches.
