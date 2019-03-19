 97 hx
Thread: 97 hx

  Today, 09:05 PM #1
    bigdogtim
    bigdogtim is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bigdogtim's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,458

    97 hx

    97 HX with trailer in great condition runs perfect water ready with title 1700Screenshot_20190319-210134_OfferUp.jpg
  Today, 10:28 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is online now
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    40
    Posts
    424

    Re: 97 hx

    Lools like my 96 HX, water box is purple. 97 has the holy grail white waterbox and different graphics.

  Today, 10:32 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,287

    Re: 97 hx

    X 2 its a 96.

    LOL on the waterbox.
