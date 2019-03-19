Thread: 97 hx

|
97 hx
97 HX with trailer in great condition runs perfect water ready with title 1700Screenshot_20190319-210134_OfferUp.jpg
Lools like my 96 HX, water box is purple. 97 has the holy grail white waterbox and different graphics.
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
X 2 its a 96.
LOL on the waterbox.
