Benefits of lengthening stock 650sx pipe
I have seen various OEM pipe mods (mainly drying the pipe out), but I have also seen people adding 2-4in of length to the center of the expansion chamber (usually in conjunction of drying the pipe out). I wont be drying my pipe out at this time, BUT will it be beneficial to add length to the stock 650sx pipe without drying it out?
~ND4
Re: Benefits of lengthening stock 650sx pipe
Moves power and down in rpm range, longer pipe lower hit, shorter more top end all things equal, it offsets the drying it out by bringing the power and down to a more useable range
