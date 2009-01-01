 Benefits of lengthening stock 650sx pipe
  1. Today, 06:57 PM #1
    nd4spdbh
    nd4spdbh is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    91

    Benefits of lengthening stock 650sx pipe

    I have seen various OEM pipe mods (mainly drying the pipe out), but I have also seen people adding 2-4in of length to the center of the expansion chamber (usually in conjunction of drying the pipe out). I wont be drying my pipe out at this time, BUT will it be beneficial to add length to the stock 650sx pipe without drying it out?

  2. Today, 07:35 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,724

    Re: Benefits of lengthening stock 650sx pipe

    Moves power and down in rpm range, longer pipe lower hit, shorter more top end all things equal, it offsets the drying it out by bringing the power and down to a more useable range
